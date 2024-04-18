27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 18, 2024
CTD foils terror bid, arrests four terrorists in Sukkur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday foiled a major terrorist attack bid as four terrorists were arrested and explosives were recovered near Sindh’s Rohri, ARY News reported, citing CTD officials.

According to CTD officials, the four terrorists were arrested after their vehicle was stopped for a search on National Highway in Rohri.

The suspected terrorists were transporting explosives to Karachi in their car for a terrorist attack, they added.

According to the officials, the arrested terrorists were wanted in over 16 cases filed at different police stations in Karachi.

The CTD officials said that the suspects were also involved in several crimes including robberies in Karachi and other districts.

They would snatch cars and motorcycles and later sell them to a man, identified as Haji Mandrani, in Balochistan.

According to CTD officials, Mandrani would later hand over the snatched vehicles to the terrorists groups active in Balochistan.

