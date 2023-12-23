CTD gunned down notorious terrorist in Chiniot IBO

CHINIOT: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to gunned down the notorious criminal, Ghazanfar Nadeem, along with his partner during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Chiniot, ARY News reported.

The CTD officials revealed that during the operation, the terrorist Ghazanfar Nadeem, along with his accomplice engaged in a gunfight with the law enforcers, ultimately leading to their fatalities.

A reward of Rs 25 lakh was placed on Ghazanfar’s head by law enforcement. He had been on the run since 2011, and multiple agencies were actively pursuing him.

According to CTD officials, Ghazanfar Nadeem was the mastermind of terrorism based on religious hatred. The law enforcers recovered ammunition and modern weapons from the hideout of terrorists.

Authorities also claimed that the notorious terrorist Ghazanfar was also involved in the attack on the ISI office in Faisalabad, and was wanted in 10 other major operations.

The accomplice of Ghazanfar killed in the operation is yet to be identified.