CTD guns down 4 terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday killed four alleged terrorists during an operation in Aghbarg area of Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the killed terrorists belonged to the banned organization.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered suicide jackets, five hand grenades and explosive materials from the hideout of the terrorists.

It was also stated by the spokesman that terrorists were involved in the killing of police and security personnel in Kuchlak.

On September 7, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD raided a house in Basima – a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district on tipoff.

The terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time, he said.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.