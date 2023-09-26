CTD guns down terrorist in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police on Tuesday gunned down a terrorist in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported.

According to police, the alleged terrorist identified as Sami Ullah was arrested while three others managed to escape.

Furthermore, the CPO stated that the terrorist was involved in carrying out target target-killing attack on FC personnel in Takwara, DI Khan.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed two terrorists of a banned outfit in the Jaffarabad area of Balochistan.

Read more: CTD guns down key terrorists in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad

According to the spokesperson, CTD personnel conducted an operation in Jafarabad during which the militants opened fire at the law enforcement agency personnel.

During an exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. The CTD officials also recovered weapons and explosive material from the dead terrorists, the spokesperson said.

In a separate operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed to have killed three terrorists in Peshawar.

The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in Peshawar’s Faqeer Baba Ziarat area which came in the vicinity of the Khazana police station. During the raid, an organized group of outlawed Daish opened fire at the police party.

The CTD officials retaliated against the gun attack and killed three terrorists. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists.