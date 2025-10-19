CTD Hyderabad Arrests Two Suspected Fitna Ul Hindustan Terrorists in IBO

HYDERABAD: The Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested two suspected terrorists of Fitna Ul Hindustan in an intelligence-based operation on Sunday, the CTD reported, as per ARY News.

The CTD apprehended the two suspects, Abdul Raheem Khoso and Ghulam Shabir, who had gone into hiding, from the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The CTD also recovered a cash amount from the arrested suspects, which was allegedly being used for terror financing.

Evidence of their affiliation with Fitna Ul Hindustan, including important papers and receipt books, was also recovered, the CTD added.

The CTD also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

The weapons are believed to have been used in a firing incident targeting a CTD vehicle in April of this year.

Earlier in the day, one of the most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH), Jameel alias Tetak, has reportedly been killed, security sources said.

According to sources, Jameel Tetak was a resident of Panjgur District in Balochistan.

Security officials confirmed that Jameel Tetak, a key commander of the FAH network, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks, including the 2022 assault on Panjgur Headquarters and several attacks in Buleda and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the people of Balochistan once again stood firm against hostile elements after a group of India-backed militants launched an attack on peaceful residents in the Korki area of the province.

According to sources, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between local tribes and the militants, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists and injuries to two others.

One member of the local tribe was martyred, while two others were wounded and later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The confrontation reportedly began after militants refused repeated requests from tribal elders to vacate the area.

In response to what were described as the militants’ “nefarious intentions,” local residents took up arms to defend their land and community.