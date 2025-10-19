Stolen 'Prado' recovered from Islamabad after 15 years

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have recovered a luxury Prado SUV, stolen 15 years ago, in a successful operation led by Khanna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Aamir Hayat.

According to officials, the vehicle—bearing fake registration number CG-333 ICT and valued at nearly Rs10 million—was snatched at gunpoint in Karachi in 2010 within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan Police Station and later brought to Islamabad.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Aamir Hayat and his team intercepted a suspicious vehicle, which was later confirmed to be the stolen Prado. Police arrested a suspect identified as Sikandar and registered FIR No. 411 at the Khanna Police Station.

The recovered vehicle has been taken into custody for further investigation.

SP Sihala Zone commended SHO Aamir Hayat and his team for their efficient action, stating that such recoveries enhance public confidence in the police.

He reaffirmed that Islamabad Police remain committed to curbing crime, ensuring citizens’ safety, and bringing offenders to justice without discrimination.

