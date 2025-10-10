Four members of infamous White Corolla Gang killed in Hyderabad encounter

HYDERABAD: Four armed robbers belonging to the notorious White Corolla Gang were killed in a police encounter in Hyderabad after fleeing Karachi with a snatched vehicle, officials confirmed to ARY News on Thursday.

According to Hyderabad DIG Tariq Dharejo, the robbers had stolen a double-cabin vehicle from Karachi’s Sachal area. They kidnapped the driver, Adnan Magsi, to force him to deactivate the vehicle’s tracker.

Police said the suspects were traveling in two vehicles — a white Corolla and the stolen double cabin — when they reached Jamali Bridge, Karachi, on the Super Highway. Officers present in the area attempted to intercept them, prompting the robbers to open fire.

The gang’s Corolla rammed into a concrete barrier as police closed in. When Adnan shouted for help from the second vehicle, the robbers shot him dead and threw his body onto the road before escaping toward Hyderabad in the stolen double cabin.

Also Read: Police arrest 5 members of white corolla gang in Karachi

Law enforcement later pursued the infamous White Corolla Gang, leading to a fierce shootout near Hyderabad. Hyderabad DIG Tariq Dharejo confirmed that four gang members were killed in the encounter. Among the dead were the group’s ringleaders, Haidro Mehro, wanted in multiple car-lifting and robbery cases.

Police said SMGs and other weapons were recovered from the slain suspects.

According to investigators, the White Corolla Gang was a notorious car-lifting network operating across Sindh, stealing vehicles from Karachi and transporting them to other cities for resale.

The victim, Adnan Magsi, was a resident of Karachi Bar Society. Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the crime scene near Jamali Bridge in Karachi, resulting in a temporary traffic disruption.

Police said raids are continuing to track down other accomplices of the White Corolla Gang who may still be on the run.