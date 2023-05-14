CTD Karachi recovers weapons from shop during raid

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovered weapons from a shop in Karachi during a successful raid, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Counter-Terrorism Department Sajid Sadozai said a successful raid was carried out at a shop located in Karachi’s Water Pump area.

The weapons hidden by operatives of a political party were recovered from the shop during the raid, the SSP said. According to the SSP, the recovered weapons include nine MM pistols, 222 rifles, repeaters, and bullets،

The weapons were being also rented to criminal elements in the port city, the SSP CTD said.

SSP Sadozai said the main accused escaped during the raid, an investigation has been launched into the incident.