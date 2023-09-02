CTD kills eight terrorists in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting CTD spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD raided a house in Basima – a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district on tipoff.

The terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time, he said.

As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.

In another operation in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of outlawed organisation.

The CTD carried out operation after the terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.