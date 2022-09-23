CTD kills two alleged terrorists in Khuzdar

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two alleged terrorists said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, ARY News reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the CTD said the operation was conducted in Sorgar area. Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel, while three of their accomplices fled, he added.

The terrorists were associated with a proscribed organiszation.

Explosives, arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Earlier in November, last year, the CTD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had killed four terrorists in a shootout during an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists had opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area. The CTD officials retaliation had left four militants killed while three to four of them managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The killed terrorists had been identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

