CTD kills two terrorists of banned outfit in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday killed two terrorists of a banned outfit during an action in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to CTD spokesperson, the law enforcement agency personnel carried out an operation in Lakki Marwat during which terrorists opened fire. In retaliatory fire, two terrorists were shot dead, while others fled the scene.

The spokesperson further said that the terrorists were planning to target sensitive institutions and were wanted by police in several cases of target killings, bomb blasts and others.

The CTD personnel also recovered grenades, arms and ammunition from the dead terrorists.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three suspects in late-night raids in connection with the Peshawar blast.

As per details, the CTD spokesperson said that key suspects of Peshawar blast have been arrested in the targeted raids.

The CTD officials stated that the injured terrorist who was arrested at the spot of the incident has recorded his statement.

However, the mobile phones and motorcycle were of no help for the investigation as the motorcycle was completely damaged.