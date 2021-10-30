CTD kills two TTP terrorists in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu region on Saturday shot dead two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an action in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the action was carried out at the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan on the information of terrorists’ hideout.

Seeing the team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire, two hardcore terrorists named Lal Marjan alias Yasir and Zar-e-Qayum alias Zargay were shot dead.

The terrorists were associated with TTP Commander Aleem Khan Khushali group.

On October 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had shot dead a hardcore terrorist of a banned outfit in Peshawar.

Read more: 3 ‘TERRORISTS’ KILLED, 4 HELD IN 22 PUNJAB IBOS: CTD

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorist of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead in an action in Peshawar’s Lower Dir. Arms and hand grenades were recovered from the custody of the killed terrorist.

The terrorist was involved in attacks over police and security forces in the area and the provincial government had fixed Rs0.5 million head money for his arrest.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!