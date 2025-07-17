web analytics
Thursday, July 17, 2025
CTD neutralises two Fitna al-Khawarij in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police neutralised two Fitna al-Khawarij operatives in Karachi during an IBO, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation was carried out near Mochko on Hub River Road following reports of militant presence.

The CTD and other law enforcement agencies conducted a raid during which a fierce exchange of fire took place, resulting in the killing of two militants.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed the recovery of a suicide vest, a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and explosive materials from the terrorists.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the scene to defuse the recovered suicide vest.

Read more: CTD apprehends wanted terrorist in Karachi

The operation was conducted on information regarding the presence of militants affiliated with the outlawed group Fitna al-Khawarij, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in April, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended an alleged terrorist affiliated with the banned outfit Zainabiyun Brigade during an operation conducted in the Soldier Bazar area.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Saturday, the accused, Syed Muhammad Moosa Rizvi alias Kamran, son of Syed Nafees Abbas Rizvi, was arrested following a targeted operation. Rizvi had been in a hide, fearing arrest due to his active involvement in terrorist activities.

