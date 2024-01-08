25.9 C
CTD official gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Rajhatullah, who sustained injuries in the firing incident near the judicial complex, breathed his last, police on Monday confirmed to ARY News.

According to details, four people including a CTD personnel sustained bullet wounds after an attacker opened fire on the premises of the judicial complex.

Police said the attacker entered the judicial complex in a lawyer’s uniform.

The attacker has been arrested by the police along with the weapon he used for the attack. Police further said, three more people including a policeman are under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Earlier on December 10, 2023, a station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in an explosion targeting his vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad vehicle was targeted.

A bomb was fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle, said police.

