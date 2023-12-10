CTD official martyred in Khuzdar blast

KHUZDAR: The station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in an explosion targeting his vehicle, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a vehicle of SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad was targeted.

A bomb had been fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle, said police.

Police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast.

Martyred SHO’s body has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, said CTD police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident and expressed his grief at the CTD official’s martyrdom.

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were travelling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.