CTD officials found involved in abducting youth in Karachi

KARACHI: The Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU) team on Saturday raided the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Garden and arrested the CTD officials involved in the abduction of four citizens in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, officials from the CTD in Karachi were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of citizens. Following allegations of abduction and torture of citizens, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted a raid on the CTD Garden and apprehended four officials.

DIG CTD, Asif Ijaz Shaikh, stated that the officials detained a citizen Jasim and his friends illegally, after which a case was registered in Tipu Sultan police station on the complaint of the citizen.

“Jasim along with his friends was detained from PECHS area and were transferred to CTD Garden Cell where they were subjected to torture, and were forced to sign and thumbed a black paper,” as per the text of the FIR.

Jasim alleged that a girl named Noor owed him Rs 63,000. However, when he demanded the payment, she blocked his number and contacted Jasim through a boy named Shoaib and arranged to meet at PECHS area of Karachi.

Upon arrival, Jasim, along with his friend, was detained and transferred to the CTD garden cell. Later, the girl arrived and physically assaulted Jasim, also subjecting him to verbal abuse.

Subsequently, CTD officials allegedly released the individuals after taking Rs 400,000.

However, according to DIG CTD Asif Ijaz Sheikh the four arrested CTD officials were identified as SI Rafaqat, ASI Liaquat, Jahanzeb, and Haris.

According to the police inquiry, the four police officials were found involved in the incident and will be suspended from their duties.