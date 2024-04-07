CTD officials ‘involved’ in another abduction case in Karachi

KARACHI: Another kidnapping incident – involving Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials – has emerged from Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CTD officials abducted another citizen, Atif Aslam, from a tea hotel located in the vicinity of Gulshan-e-Iqbal for short term on March 30. Later, they withdrew Rs 200,000 from an ATM in Mehmoodabad and released Aslam with the assurance of receiving Rs 300,000 from him.

According to Atif Aslam’s application filed with IG Sindh and DIG East, he serves as a student visa consultant in Karachi and was abducted by some unidentified officers in plainclothes, using a police vehicle, on March 30 along with his car.

In his application, Atif claimed that he was tortured for four hours at an unknown location, meanwhile, the deal for his release – initially started at Rs 1.5 million – was finalized at Rs 500,000.

The car tracker of the victim indicated that he was taken to the CTD civil lines on the day of the incident.

The petitioner claimed that the CTD officials withdrew Rs 200,000 from the ATM and later a person named Sohail called him again for the remaining Rs 300,000 amount.

On behalf of the affected citizen Atif Aslam, the application along with all the information has been provided to the police authorities.