CTD police station blast in Peshawar leaves one dead, two injured

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred and two others injured when explosive material in the Malkhana (store) of the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Peshawar went off, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“According to initial reports, explosives were explode owing to short circuit in Malkhana,” SSP Operations Masood Bangash said.

The explosion also damaged a portion of the police station building. Further investigation of the blast has been underway.

CCPO Peshawar Mian Saeed has said that after the incident four accused in the police station, have been shifted to another place.

“There was no evidence of any attack on the police station,” the police official added.