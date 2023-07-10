CTD prepares two booklets about high-profile criminals in Sindh

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday prepared two booklets containing details about wanted, dangerous, and high-profile criminals in all 31 districts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the details, following an increase in street crimes, robberies, and incidents of murder across the province, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon directed CTD to compile booklets containing details about wanted criminals across Sindh.

Following the directives of IG Sindh, the CTD has prepared two booklets, named Black Book and Gray Book, similar to a Red Book, for the arrest of highly wanted, dangerous criminals in all 31 districts.

These books contain detailed information, including aliases and addresses, of individuals involved in activities such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, and other crimes. These details will help expedite the arrest efforts by narrowing down their whereabouts of the culprits.

Sources revealed that the CTD will present both booklets to the Inspector General of Sindh, and after his approval, the booklets will be published.

The Black Book contains details of bounty-winner criminals in Sindh, while the Gray Book contains details of top ten criminals in each district.

The Gray Book records 210 criminals involved in serious crimes, including 62 individuals from eight districts of Karachi.

Sources stated that the CTD has obtained data on all criminal elements across Sindh, and the publication of these booklets will assist in gaining control over crimes.

Specifically, the Black and Gray Books have been prepared in Urdu to facilitate the transfer of information to the lower level, while these booklets will be provided to all check-posts, railways, highways, and other institutions.