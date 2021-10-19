CTD Quetta registers Saryab Road bomb blast FIR

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday registered FIR of Saryab Road bomb blast in Quetta against unknown culprits, ARY News reported.

The case was filed at CTD police station with SHO Saryab as complainant.

A policeman was martyred and 17 others were injured in yesterday’s bomb blast near a police van.

The case has been registered under the charges of terrorism, murder, attempt to murder and use of explosives.

The Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in a Twitter message on Monday said that a bomb blast targeted the police personnel deployed at the gate of Balochistan University. The explosive material was installed at a motorcycle parked near the university’s gate.

The spokesperson while strongly condemning the attack had also shared the names of the persons wounded in the bomb explosion who were brought to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre Quetta.

The martyred policeman was named as Naimat, while injured were identified as Ameer Khan, Mehmood Khan, Nadeem, Babar Maqbool, Khalil Ahmed, Dr. Nizamuddin, Muhammad Hussain, Shaharyar, Muhammad Rafique, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Umar, Mujeebullah, Abdul Malik, Ataullah, Raheel and Kamran.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan issued directives to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also condemned the bomb blast at Saryab Road, Quetta and summoned a report from the Balochistan police chief.

