CTD eliminates 124, arrests 322 terrorists in KP during first six months

A total of 124 terrorists have been killed and 322 have been arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers.

The commanders and associates of terrorists groups, identified as Mohsin Qadir, Betni Padakye, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group, Sunta, TTP Gandapur Group were killed during the operations.

Apart from this, 14 suspects involved in the smuggling of explosives were also arrested.

According to the CTD officials, the authorities also fixed bounty on the heads of 18 most wanted terrorists out of which eight of them were killed while 10 were arrested.

The report also disclosed that 118 police personnel were targeted in 273 terrorist attacks.