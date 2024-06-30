web analytics
35.7 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

CTD eliminates 124, arrests 322 terrorists in KP during first six months

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A total of 124 terrorists have been killed and 322 have been arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers.

The commanders and associates of terrorists groups, identified as Mohsin Qadir, Betni Padakye, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group, Sunta, TTP Gandapur Group were killed during the operations.

Apart from this, 14 suspects involved in the smuggling of explosives were also arrested.

According to the CTD officials, the authorities also fixed bounty on the heads of 18 most wanted terrorists out of which eight of them were killed while 10 were arrested.

The report also disclosed that 118 police personnel were targeted in 273 terrorist attacks.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.