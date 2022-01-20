CTD seeks details of wanted terrorists in Saudi diplomat murder case

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought details of three wanted terrorists in Saudi diplomat Hassan Al Qahtani murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While making progress on Saudi diplomat Hassan Al Qahtani murder case, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigators have sought details of three wanted terrorists from a neighbouring country.

The CTD officials wrote a letter to seek details of the wanted terrorists including Ali Mustehsan, Raza Imam and Syed Waqar Ahmed who had fled from the country after allegedly murdering the Saudi diplomat Hassan Al Qahtani.

According to the investigators, there is no travel history of their return to Pakistan. They added that they traced the travel history of the families of the accused. Red warrants of two out of three terrorists including Ali Mustehsan and Syed Waqar Ahmed have already been issued.

However, the red warrant of Raza Imam was not issued due to the non-availability of the complete records. The CTD officials said that a red warrant of Raza Imam was issued later on the basis of available information.

In November last year, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police had constituted a special investigation team following the request of the Saudi government to probe the murder of a Saudi diplomat in Karachi.

An official of the Saudi consulate, Hassan Al Qahtani, had been killed in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI on May 16, 2011, by at least four attackers on two motorcycles after intercepting his vehicle near to his residence in Khayaban-e-Shahbaz.

Comments