CTD Sindh arrest terrorism suspect in Peshawar raid

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh in a raid in Peshawar arrested a member of a banned outfit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CTD Sindh officials conducted raid in Peshawar in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies and arrested a key member of the outlawed group from Peshawar, CTD sources here said.

Two accomplices of the arrested suspect were killed few days back in Ghotki, sources said.

“The accused were involved in terrorism and sectarian crimes in Balochistan,” according to sources.

Two terrorists had blew themselves up on Sunday after police cordoned off them in a search operation in Ubauro town of Sindh’s Ghotki district.

According to police, a group of bandits attacked cops at Langho Road and after a shootout two of them blew themselves up after being trapped in a police cordon.

Earlier, they hurled hand grenades at policemen, but fortunately they did not explode,police said.

SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughal said that the bandits were equipped with guns and hand grenades. “The bandits were out of ammunition stock when they blew themselves up in a bid to evade the arrest,” he said.

