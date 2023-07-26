CTD utilizes ‘Talash’ app for search operations in Karachi

KARACHI: Aiming to verify suspected individuals, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) taking help from ‘Talash’ app to conduct search operations in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Last night, the CTD conducted a phase-wise operation in various areas of Karachi. This operation was carried out in the surroundings of Maripur and Hawks Bay. During the operation, as many as 101 suspected individuals were checked using the search app.

During the operation, two drug dealers, two absconders and one suspicious person were taken to the police station for further verification and confirmation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced CTD officers.

The spokesperson stated that the CTD will continue such actions on a daily basis in different sensitive areas of the city.