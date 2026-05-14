Cuba fuel crisis worsens as US blockade depletes diesel reserves

Due to an ongoing US blockade, Cuba currently has no reserves of diesel or fuel oil, according to the country’s energy minister.

Vicente de La O Levy stated, “We have no fuel oil, no diesel,” as reported by local media. He emphasized that the nation’s energy grid is in a “critical” condition and confirmed that Cuba has no stored fuel or diesel.

Despite ongoing negotiations to import fuel, the minister noted that rising global oil and transportation costs, exacerbated by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, are making imports more difficult.

“Cuba is open to anyone willing to sell us fuel,” he added. Cuba produces roughly 40,000 barrels of oil daily but consumes between 90,000 and 110,000 barrels, relying heavily on imports that have now all but ceased.

On Tuesday, the government announced plans to deregulate fuel prices, ending the fixed-price regime amid US economic sanctions and worsening shortages.

The island is experiencing a fuel crisis, exacerbated by the US oil embargo imposed on January 30, and widespread power outages. Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that Cuba is the “next” target after the US conflicts with Iran, suggesting the country will soon face collapse.