Pakistani rupee drops 09 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by Rs 0.6 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.64, ARY News reported.

As per the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.40 and Rs 280.50 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 0.21 to close at Rs 304.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by Rs 0.1 and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.83 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 355.78.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by Rs 0.1 to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and stood at Rs74.23.