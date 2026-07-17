KARACHI – July 17, 2026- State Bank of Pakistan released its Mark-to-Market currency rates for Friday and the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) finally made a rare advance against the dollar following a week of grinding lower.

The US dollar (USD) closed at 277.9612 in the ready market from 278.0540 last Friday, a gain of some nine paisas for the local currency. Saudi Riyal was firmer at 74.0174 from 74.0648, while UAE Dirham gained ground to 75.6769 from 75.7104.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slumped to 198.0627 from 196.2619, a jump of nearly 180 paisas that reflects a sharp devaluation in the rupee against that currency.

The British Pound (GBP) was quoted at Rs373.9689 in the ready market from 372.9539.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) and Omani Riyal (OMR) moved favourably against the rupee with the Dinar at 737.2877 and Omani Riyal at 721.9395. The forward curve, though, provides a cautious view. The one-month dollar forward is at 279.5107 implying that market expects some 55 paisas devaluation in the next thirty days.

The three-month forward is at 282.0686 and the six-month at 285.8548 continue on the same steep trajectory as the previous two weeks, while the one-year forward is at 292.1805 implying around 5.1% annual devaluation on spot.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) move to Rs198.06 is more startling than any other figure in the report.

Over one and three quarters of a rupee higher than on Friday last week, the Loonie has burst out of the 195-196 range it had occupied for much of the previous week.

Turkish Lira closed at Rs5.9106 in the ready market.

However, with its considerably higher money supply and different central banking regime, Turkey has continued to suffer from persistent currency devaluation against the dollar at many times the pace of Pakistan’s and the Turkish Lira trades at only 5.91 paisa to the US Dollar or, roughly one-hundredth of the dollar-rupee value. The one-year TRY forward at 4.5741 is one indication of continued downward pressure against the Turkish Lira, suggesting rather the ongoing weakness of Turkey’s currency rather than strength of the rupee.

The Indian rupee at PKR 2.8851 in the ready market needs a mention, despite no direct trade between the two countries as the rupee-rupee cross is seen as a barometer for relative economic conditions.

At roughly 2.89 Pak Rupees per one Indian Rupee, the gap has narrowed from 2.91 at the last market session.

The Chinese Yuan closed at PKR 41.0139.

As much of Pakistan’s imports, from heavy industrial equipment financed by the CPEC to electronics and daily consumer goods, come from China, the exchange rate here has a direct bearing on local prices. Short-end forward rates for the dollar provide the clearest picture of imminent market stress. Forwards remain compressed compared to earlier: the one-week forward is at 278.3266, only 37 paisas higher than spot, down from 42 paisas on July 10; the two-week at 278.6780 is only 72 paisas higher than spot, also down from the previous reading.