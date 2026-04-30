KARACHI – April 30, 2026 – With the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rates unavailable for the day, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued its official foreign exchange rate sheet for April 30, providing a clear picture of currency movements on the last day of the month. The US Dollar (USD) held its ground, while the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to trade as the most expensive currency against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Market observers noted that month-end corporate demand remained balanced by steady remittance inflows, keeping major currencies largely range-bound.

US Dollar (USD) Stays Firm

According to the NBP rate sheet, the US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.85 for buying and Rs. 280.35 for selling on April 30, 2026.

The greenback remained near previous session levels, reflecting stable import payments and adequate foreign exchange liquidity in the banking system. The USD/PKR pair continues to serve as the primary reference point for trade, remittances, and Pakistan’s external account health as the country progresses through its IMF program.

UK Pound (GBP) Trades Steady

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 366.70 for buying and Rs. 369.20 for selling, showing little change from mid-week levels.

Remittances from the United Kingdom remain a dependable source of foreign currency for Pakistan. The Pound’s stability against the Rupee offers reassurance to expatriate senders and local recipients alike, particularly ahead of the upcoming Eid holidays when remittance flows typically see a seasonal uptick.

Euro (EUR) Remains Range-Bound

The Euro traded at Rs. 320.15 for buying and Rs. 322.65 for selling, holding steady within the narrow range seen over the past fortnight.

The single currency’s relative calm against the Rupee mirrors subdued volatility in global EUR/USD markets. For Pakistani students and travelers heading to European Union destinations, exchange costs remain predictable and consistent with April averages.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Holds on Oil Support

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 203.15 (buying) and Rs. 205.40 (selling).

Supported by resilient crude oil prices, the Canadian currency maintained its recent levels against the PKR. With thousands of Pakistani students enrolled in Canadian universities and a significant diaspora in Toronto and Vancouver, the CAD/PKR rate remains a closely watched metric for education-related remittances and family support payments.

Middle East Focus: Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly impact millions of Pakistani expatriate workers, showed the following rates from NBP:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 908.25 (buying) and Rs. 912.75 (selling) — virtually unchanged from previous sessions.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Quoted at Rs. 740.00 (buying) and Rs. 743.50 (selling) , holding firm due to its dollar peg.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Recorded at Rs. 723.80 (buying) and Rs. 727.05 (selling).

These elevated exchange rates mean that Pakistani workers in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman continue to send home significantly higher rupee value per unit of their earnings, providing crucial support to household finances amid domestic inflation.

Other Currencies at a Glance

Among other actively traded currencies, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was listed at Rs. 181.20/183.45, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained low at Rs. 1.85/1.92 per unit. The Swiss Franc (CHF) traded at Rs. 327.70/330.20, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) came in at Rs. 38.30/38.85. The UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) — both pegged to the US Dollar — stood at Rs. 75.90/76.30 and Rs. 74.35/74.80 respectively. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was reported at Rs. 76.50/77.00.

Disclaimer: These are the foreign exchange rates issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for April 30, 2026. Actual retail rates at other banks and exchange companies may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions. SBP rates were not available on this date.