KARACHI- July 9, 2026: The US Dollar (USD) ends the day at 278.0633 PKR, lower than 278.0712 recorded on 8 July – down around eight paisas from the Pakistani rupee perspective as SBP issues currency rates report for Wednesday.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) closes at 74.0554 PKR from 74.0674 whereas UAE Dirham (AED) rises slightly from 75.7151 to 75.7129 PKR. Canadian Dollar (CAD) shed some of the previous day’s impressive gains, ending at 196.0539 PKR from 196.3433.

The Bahraini Dinar, as well as Omani Riyal, ended in the favour of the Pakistani rupee; Dinar at Rs737.4707, with the Omani Riyal closing at 722.2049 PKR.

Pakistan is a large remittance-receiving nation and the currency valuations of the above have great significance for them. Turkish Lira at Rs5.9320 in the interbank market provides yet another different lens to Pakistan’s currency woes. Both Turkey and Pakistan suffer from a number of similar economic challenges – inflated inflation, significant current account deficit, and an acute need for external financing. However, the Turkish Lira (TRY) at only 5.93 per dollar suggests a considerable difference between the relative money supplies and monetary policy framework between the two nations.

The one-year TRY forward at 4.5862 suggests rupee strengthening against Turkish Lira- more indicative of Turkey’s on-going crisis than the Pakistani’s strength.

For textile exporters from Pakistan to their European competitors, it also influences the exchange rate competitiveness, when one currency strengthens at a faster rate than the other against a common benchmark; this will either decrease or increase relative costs of both currencies, depending on which of the two weakened more/gained less strength. The Indian Rupee closes at Rs2.9157. The one-year INR forward at 2.9815 hints towards mild Pakistani rupee depreciation against the Indian Rupee; the market is clearly signaling that it anticipates the inflation and fiscal deficits to continue widening at a quicker pace than in the Indian nation.

Chinese Yuan at Rs40.9251 in the ready market impacts Pakistan more as the largest trading partner to Pakistan. In fact, the machinery, electronics, and numerous consumer goods imports are predominantly Chinese in origin and the relative stability of Chinese Yuan against US Dollar means that costs remain well managed on the import side, given current pressures on the local currency.