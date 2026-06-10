KARACHI/LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan’s mark-to-market currency rates for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, giving authorized dealers the figures they need to square off their positions. The rupee is treading water for now, though a closer look at the numbers reveals some interesting undercurrents.

US Dollar (USD)

The greenback is fetching 278.3613 PKR in the ready market today. That’s a hair lower than Monday’s close, but let’s be honest — we’re talking about fractions of a rupee here. The 1-week forward sits at 278.7775, and the 1-year tenor is parked at 292.3056. This is the same old song: the central bank keeping the rupee on a short leash, and the market not putting up much of a fight. For businesses that import raw materials or export textiles, this kind of flatline pricing is a double-edged sword — no nasty shocks, but no windfall either.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Kingdom’s currency is clocking in at 74.1447 PKR today. It’s nudged up a touch from Monday, which is entirely down to the dollar’s micro-movements since the riyal is welded to it. For the army of Pakistani workers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, this rate is the bedrock of their monthly budgeting. The 1-year forward at 77.7354 carries the usual modest premium. Families in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Swabi who live off these remittances won’t lose sleep over a few paisas either way.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The dirham from across the Arabian Sea is trading at 75.7920 PKR for ready deals. Like the riyal, it doesn’t have a mind of its own — it goes where the dollar goes. The 1-year forward at 79.6397 is textbook stuff. Workers in Dubai Marina, Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, and Sharjah’s industrial zones send home billions through this corridor every year. The peg gives them something priceless: the ability to plan ahead without worrying about exchange rate roulette.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Qatar’s currency is tagged at 76.3533 PKR today. The Pakistani workforce there — heavily concentrated in construction ahead of future sporting events and in the energy sector — keeps the taps open on remittance flows. The 1-year forward at 80.1562 is consistent with the broader market’s view of gradual rupee weakening. Nothing to write home about, but then again, that’s exactly what you want from a pegged currency.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar is commanding 905.9765 PKR in the spot market. That’s still hovering around the 906 mark, which means a single dinar gets you close to a thousand rupees. For Pakistani laborers and professionals in the emirate, this exchange rate is the reason their remittances pack such a punch back home. The 1-year forward has climbed to 958.8599, a hefty premium that underscores the dinar’s enduring strength against a slowly drifting rupee.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

Bahrain’s currency is going for 739.2570 PKR today. It’s edged up a bit from Monday, tracking the dollar’s tiny bounce. The 1-year forward at 772.5288 tells you the market isn’t expecting any fireworks here — just the same steady grind higher. The Pakistani community in Manama, Muharraq, and Riffa has been around for generations, and this rate directly shapes how comfortably their families live back in Pakistan.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Aussie is fetching 195.1591 PKR today, continuing its soft patch. It was above 196 just a few sessions ago, so this slip is worth noting. Commodity markets have been lukewarm, and the RBA’s cautious tone isn’t helping. For Pakistani students pulling all-nighters in Melbourne and Sydney, or importers bringing in Australian wheat and minerals, this dip is a small win. The 1-year forward at 203.5467 suggests the market thinks a rebound is possible, though nothing dramatic.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The loonie is priced at 199.6710 PKR today, essentially flat compared to Monday. It’s holding that slight premium over the Aussie, which has been the pattern for a while now. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora — thick in the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver’s Lower Mainland, and Calgary — keeps this corridor humming with remittances. The 1-year forward at 212.7978 points to the same slow-burn depreciation of the rupee that we’ve gotten used to. Parents footing tuition bills at Canadian universities will be watching, as always.

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