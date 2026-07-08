KARACHI – July 8, 2026- The State Bank of Pakistan released its currency rates report for Wednesday, showing the Pakistani Rupee eked out a marginal gain against the dollar while showing mixed signals against other currencies.

The US dollar (USD) settled at 278.0712 in the ready market, down from 278.1131 on 6 July — a gain of roughly four paisas for the rupee. The Saudi Riyal (SAR), however, weakened slightly to 74.0674 from 74.0647, while the UAE Dirham (AED) firmed to 75.7151 from 75.7182.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) saw the sharpest move, climbing to 196.3433 from 195.5582 — a jump of nearly 79 paisas that points to rupee softness on that cross. The Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal both strengthened against the rupee, settling at 737.4917 and 722.2817 respectively.

The overall picture from these numbers shows a country with a relatively stable exchange rate at present compared to last few years with its currency devaluing gradually in a controlled environment. With a policy rate of 11.50% and an annual dollar depreciation of around 5%, it presents a scenario of relative economic calm for Pakistan, which was previously struggling with high inflation and a depreciating currency. The immediate result of this currency stability are noticeable: petrol prices have not been spiraling and cooking oil costs are not increasing, which are positive developments for everyday Pakistani families.

For Pakistanis receiving remittances, the values are now more predictable, providing some sense of economic stability.

While this does not signify rapid economic growth, it represents a substantial departure from the turmoil of the recent past, with the market, at present, seeming to be cautiously moving forward.