KARACHI – 21 July 2026- The Pakistani rupee traded with commendable stability against the major world currencies Monday as the State Bank of Pakistan unveiled its official mark-to-market currency rates on July 21, 2026. The US Dollar (USD) closed in at Rs 277.9210 on the ready counter-indicating continuing stability in the market as exchange dealers prepared themselves in response to ongoing rise in reserves and measured pace of policy implementation.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) was pegged in at Rs 74.0254 during the ongoing valuation cycle; the Riyal is a cornerstone currency reference rate for Pakistan’s extensive Pakistani expatriate workforce in the Gulf. Today’s valuation rate is important as remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia are a steady source of foreign currency contributing to household incomes and balance of payment framework of the country.

The UAE Dirham (AED) was pegged at Rs 75.6721 continuing to track the U.S. Dollar while also serving as a principal trading rate for Pakistani business houses and professionals working in Dubai and other cities of the Emirate. The consistent valuation of Dirham also has bearing for Pakistan’s foreign exchange dealings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As compared, the British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs 373.5398 exhibiting commendable composure in response to the prevailing economic climate of the United Kingdom. Sterling remains one of the expensive international currency relative to Pakistani rupee and the Pound-Sterling exchange rate is particularly crucial for expatriate Pakistanis in the UK, as the money sent home helps in sustaining households.

The other GCC currencies posted modest quotes as of the day’s end with the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) standing as the most highly rated at Rs 903.2208 on account of formidable sovereign wealth and energy based economic prowess. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) followed closely at Rs 737.0445 as the Bahrain financial services focused economy held its course and the Qatari Riyal stood at Rs 76.2420 buoyed by considerable natural gas deposits and a focused drive to diversified the Qatari economy. The GCC currencies show steady quotes and help in sustained remittance flows for Pakistan’s external account in 2026.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) which is playing a significant role for Pakistan’s growing expat population in North America was quoted at Rs 197.5695 during the day’s closing-its demand in terms of significance has grown significantly in response to increasing number of students, professional and business entrepreneur families. The Australian Dollar trades at Rs 195.1423, lower than the Canadian dollar. The academic institutions of Australia, Canada and the USA remain top preference for Pakistan students and professionals whereas the Australian employment market also holds a unique importance for skilled workers.