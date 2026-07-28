Monday witnessed Pakistani Rupee (PKR) holding a disciplined holding as the central financial institution of the nation State Bank of Pakistani issuing July 28, with US Dollar (USD) standing at Rs 277.8522.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) that has change into a preferred forex because of massive chunk of Pakistanis working within the Gulf region settled down at Rs 74.0130 as present quotation is very crucial for financial flows that the Gulf kingdom sends to Pakistan – be it household helps or workforce help that proceed to remain a strong driver of foreign cash reserves that bolster the nation’s financial scenario.

UAE Dirham (AED) exchanged at Rs 75.6554 which has held an optimum correlation with the greenback to date and has change into the foremost standard for companies that operate with and out of United Arab Emirates for Pakistani employees working with United Emirates, making an optimistic trade price motion in remittance’s money transfers, households and companies have benefited from the standardisation of rate of exchange.

However, the UK Sterling’s charge on the market concluded at Rs 369.5712, a managed settlement indicating stable technique maintainence to guide it within the financial system. Sterling remains to be holding the place of one among most expensive main forex rates in reference to PKR, for a sizable Pakistani expatriate group residing in and dealing with The united kingdom to guide their families in hometown.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), the most costly forex among GCC economies priced at Rs 902.2639, is supported by its deep wealth funds and financial strengths of this rich oil kingdom whereas Bahraini Dinar (BHD) traded at Rs 736.7739 as financial system stays stable, based mostly on the services oriented trade sector and its joint financial strategy with neighbours whereas Qatari Dinar at Rs 76.2126 the best gross revenue in crude oil provides helped nation Broadening its economic base far from oil as we’ve witnessed within the current decade. The value actions ofthose currencies show constancy maintaining uniform financial inflows beneficial to Pakistan through this yr.

The Canadian dollar (CAD), an vital denomination given rising trend in Pakistani people who look for higher future out there in North-America settled down at Rs 196.8558.

Australians Dollar (AUD) traded at Rs 193.6768.

Currency Rates Table : July 28, 2026 Ready Market Rates

Currency Code PKR Rate (Ready) US Dollar USD Rs 277.8522 Saudi Riyal SAR Rs 74.0130 UAE Dirham AED Rs 75.6554 British Pound GBP Rs 369.5712 Canadian Dollar CAD Rs 196.8558 Australian Dollar AUD Rs 193.6768 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD Rs 902.2639 Bahraini Dinar BHD Rs 736.7739 Qatari Riyal QAR Rs 76.2126 Euro EUR Rs 315.9179 Japanese Yen JPY Rs 1.6959