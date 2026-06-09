KARACHI – June 9, 2026 – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s official foreign currency rates report for Tuesday, shows the US Dollar (USD) edging slightly lower against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

The daily rate sheet also includes forward prices for tenors ranging from one week to one year, providing a roadmap for future currency movements.

US Dollar (USD) Inches Down

The US Dollar was quoted at Rs. 278.3731 for ready transactions on June 9, 2026 — a marginal decline from June 1 levels of Rs. 278.4728.

In forward markets, the dollar shows a gradual ascent, reaching Rs. 280.1291 at one month and Rs. 287.4123 at six months. The one-year forward stands at Rs. 291.3807. This forward curve suggests anticipated but modest rupee depreciation over the coming year. The USD/PKR pair remains the central benchmark for trade finance, overseas worker remittances, and external sector monitoring under Pakistan’s IMF arrangement.

UK Pound (GBP) Retreats from Recent Highs

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was recorded at Rs. 371.1013 for ready — a noticeable pullback from June 1 levels of Rs. 375.0333.

The decline reflects broader Sterling weakness in global markets rather than rupee-specific dynamics. Forward rates show the GBP climbing to Rs. 374.2348 at one month and Rs. 388.6913 at one year. Remittance flows from the United Kingdom continue to provide a dependable source of foreign currency for Pakistan’s economy.

Euro (EUR) Declines After Recent Surge

The Euro traded at Rs. 321.1451 for ready — down sharply from Rs. 324.6576 on June 1.

The single currency’s retreat follows two weeks of strong gains, with profit-taking and shifting ECB expectations driving the move. Forward rates indicate a gradual recovery, with one-year EUR/PKR quoted at Rs. 340.8935. For Pakistani students bound for European Union universities and families planning summer travel to the continent, the Euro remains moderately expensive but cheaper than last week.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Slips Moderately

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was quoted at Rs. 199.6723 for ready — a decline from Rs. 201.5509 on June 1.

The loonie’s pullback came amid softer crude oil prices. The CAD/PKR rate remains a vital figure for thousands of Pakistani families supporting students enrolled at Canadian universities, as education-related remittances typically intensify ahead of fall semester deadlines. Forward rates show the CAD reaching Rs. 202.4899 at three months.

Bahraini Dinar, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal

Gulf currencies, which directly impact the remittance value received by millions of Pakistani expatriate households, recorded the following rates:

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Remained the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at Rs. 906.0150 for ready — holding firm near historic highs. Forward rates show stability at Rs. 908.1735 across multiple tenors.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD): Not explicitly listed on today’s sheet but expected near Rs. 738-742 based on its US Dollar peg.

Omani Riyal (OMR): Also dollar-linked, expected near Rs. 722-726.

Other Currencies at a Glance

Among other actively traded currencies on the June 9 SBP sheet: the Japanese Yen (JPY) traded at Rs. 1.7375 per unit (ready), while the Swiss Franc (CHF) was quoted at Rs. 349.1886. The Australian Dollar (AUD) came in at Rs. 196.1974, the Swedish Krona (SEK) at Rs. 29.4948, the Norwegian Krone (NOK) at Rs. 29.3525, the Danish Krone (DKK) at Rs. 42.9671, and the Singapore Dollar (SGD) at Rs. 216.2961. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs. 74.1498, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at Rs. 162.1384, and the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at Rs. 68.4468. Forward rates for all currencies are available on the SBP’s official rate sheet.

Disclaimer: These are the interbank rates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for June 9, 2026. Actual retail rates at exchange companies and banks may vary due to applicable margins, taxes, and market conditions.