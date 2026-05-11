KARACHI – May 11 2026: The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday released the latest M2M currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UK Pound and other major foreign currencies, ARY News reported.

US Dollar (USD) at PKR 278.67

The US Dollar, Pakistan’s most actively traded foreign currency, is positioned at PKR 278.67 (ready rate) for same-day settlements in today’s SBP announcement. The greenback exhibits moderate forward premiums across various tenors, with the 1-year rate estimated at PKR 291.03, indicating cautious market expectations of rupee depreciation in the months ahead. The USD/PKR rate continues to function as the primary benchmark for international trade, remittance receipts, and foreign debt obligations.

British Pound (GBP) Trades at PKR 379.05

Sterling (GBP) maintains a considerable premium against the rupee, with the British Pound quoted at PKR 379.05 for ready transactions. The GBP/PKR pair demonstrates consistent upward momentum in forward markets, reaching PKR 394.06 for 1-year contracts. Remittances destined for the UK and bilateral trade activities remain highly sensitive to this rate, especially for Pakistani expatriates and importers of British merchandise and services.

Quick conversion: £100 equals approximately PKR 37,905 at today’s ready rate

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Leads at PKR 909.95

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues as the highest-valued currency against the PKR in today’s report, trading at PKR 909.95 on a ready basis. As a crucial currency for Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the KWD/PKR rate directly affects remittance inflows from Kuwait. Forward rates suggest gradual appreciation expectations, with the 1-year rate at PKR 957.04, indicating sustained demand for Gulf currencies.

Remittance insight: Every 1,000 KWD remitted home equals approximately PKR 909,950 for Pakistani households—making well-timed transfers essential for maximizing value.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) at PKR 76.44

The Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.44 for same-day settlements. With a substantial Pakistani workforce in Qatar’s energy, construction, and services sectors, this rate is closely monitored for remittance calculations and cross-border commerce. The QAR exhibits stable forward pricing, with the 12-month rate at PKR 79.40, reflecting contained volatility expectations in the Gulf currency basket.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Firm at PKR 738.69

The Bahraini Dinar remains robust at PKR 738.69 in ready transactions. As another vital Gulf currency for Pakistani expatriates, the BHD/PKR rate impacts cross-border money transfers and trade settlements with Bahrain. Forward curves suggest measured appreciation, with the 1-year rate projected at PKR 768.41, consistent with broader regional currency trends.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) at PKR 203.86

The Canadian Dollar is trading at PKR 203.86 for ready value. With expanding educational, immigration, and commercial ties between Pakistan and Canada, the CAD/PKR rate is increasingly significant for students, families, and SMEs involved in cross-border commerce. Forward rates indicate moderate upward pressure, with the 1-year contract at PKR 215.63.

Student alert: Canadian tuition fees of CAD 20,000 would require approximately PKR 4.08 million at current rates—plan your requirements accordingly.

Other Currencies in Focus

Beyond the priority currencies, numerous other major and regional currencies are actively quoted in Pakistan’s foreign exchange market today. The Euro (EUR) stands at PKR 328.10, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) is at PKR 1.77. Gulf currencies include the UAE Dirham (AED) at PKR 75.87, Saudi Riyal (SAR) at PKR 74.28, and Omani Rial (OMR) at PKR 723.81. Asian counterparts feature the Chinese Yuan (CNY) at PKR 41.00, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at PKR 70.98, Indian Rupee (INR) at PKR 2.92, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at PKR 0.86, and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at PKR 2.26. Other notable rates include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at PKR 201.84, Swiss Franc (CHF) at PKR 358.09, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at PKR 219.54, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at PKR 165.81, and South African Rand (ZAR) at PKR 16.95. European currencies include the Swedish Krona (SEK) at PKR 30.17, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at PKR 30.29, and Danish Krone (DKK) at PKR 43.90. Emerging market currencies show the Brazilian Real (BRL) at PKR 56.91, Turkish Lira (TRY) at PKR 6.14, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at PKR 0.016, Mexican Peso (MXN) at PKR 16.20, Russian Ruble (RUB) at PKR 3.75, South Korean Won (KRW) at PKR 0.18, and Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) at PKR 0.60. The Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) is quoted at PKR 35.59, while the Thai Baht (THB) trades at PKR 8.58. The Argentine Peso (ARS) shows limited forward liquidity with a ready rate of PKR 0.19.

Mid-Month Market Analysis: May 11, 2026

Comparing May 11 with May 07, 2026 (previous business day):