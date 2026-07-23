KARACHI- State Bank of Pakistan released its mark-to-market currency rates report for 23July 2026. The US Dollar (USD) is now trading around 277.9021 from 277.9612 against the local unit, making the currency slightly more than half a paisa stronger.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) dipped from 74.0174 to 74.0361 PKR while UAE Dirham (AED) was stronger at 75.6690 versus 75.6769 PKR at press time. The Loonie went weaker at 197.4578 from 198.0627, and lost about half a paisa and is offering some respite to exporters.

UK Pound (GBP) retreated from 373.9689 to 371.5134 PKR. The Omani Riyal (OMR) is stronger today, gaining about 21 paisas or to 721.8235 on the spot, while Bahraini Dinar (BHD) fell to 737.0430 PKR from 738.7649.

The Turkish Lira stands at Rs5.8833 in the ready market . The one-year TRY forward at 4.5283 implies rupee appreciation against the lira, a reflection of Turkey’s ongoing currency struggles rather than Pakistani strength. For Pakistani textile exporters competing with Turkish rivals in European markets, this cross-rate shapes competitiveness: when the lira weakens faster than the rupee, Turkish goods become cheaper relative to Pakistani ones, squeezing orders from buyers in Germany, France, and the UK.

The Indian Rupee at 2.8785 in the ready market is worth noting. Pakistan and India do not trade directly, but the rupee-rupee cross is watched closely as a proxy for relative economic health. At roughly 2.88 Pakistani rupees to one Indian rupee, the gap has narrowed slightly from the 2.89 seen on 17 July.

The Chinese Yuan (CNY) at Rs41.0454 in the ready market carries weight for a different reason. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and the source of the bulk of its machinery, electronics, and consumer goods imports. The yuan’s stability against the dollar — and by extension against the rupee — has helped contain import costs even as the Pakistani currency faces broader pressure.

The one-year CNY forward at 44.3789 implies a steeper depreciation path for the rupee against the yuan than against the dollar, which could push up costs for Pakistani businesses dependent on Chinese supply chains.