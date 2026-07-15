KARACHI- July 15, 2026: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) traded mostly steady against major international currencies Wednesday as the State Bank of Pakistan published its official mark-to-market currency rates for July 15, 2026. The US Dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs 278.0015 in the ready market as foreign exchange players remained adjusted, amid persistent reserve accretion and measured monetary policy implementation.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) – a critical reference for Pakistan’s enormous expat community residing across the Gulf Region – was at Rs 74.0488 in the current day’s valuation cycle.

The quotation carries material significance for Pakistan’s external sector given the remittance flow from Saudi Arabia acts as a vital anchor of foreign currency inflows for sustaining household welfare and reinforcing the country’s balance of payment framework.

The UAE Dirham (AED) was evaluated at Rs 75.6961, maintaining its firm peg to the US dollar while acting as a linchpin for Pakistani businesses and professionals engaged in trade within the Emirates. Its consistent valuation has anchored trade settlement and personal remittance channels contributing to the sustenance of Pakistan’s external account stability.

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was assessed at Rs 371.6741, trading with muted performance, given the ongoing shifts in the UK’s economic landscape.

Gulf Region Currencies Exhibit Stable Valuations Today

Beyond the carefully observed Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham, a handful of other GCC currencies clocked steady rates during today’s market session. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remains the highest valued currency at Rs903.3355, underpinned by Kuwait’s powerful sovereign wealth fund and resource-rich economy. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) followed at Rs737.3076, with Bahrain’s financial services centric economy maintaining parity with its neighbors.

Qatar Riyal (QAR) was traded at Rs 76.2599, propelled by its abundant natural gas wealth and diversification initiatives beyond hydrocarbons. The rates of the above Gulf currencies indicate a firming stance on monetary policy, leading to a consistent stream of remittances being channeled towards Pakistan’s external account throughout the year 2026.

Commonwealth Currencies

Canadian Dollar (CAD), which is growing in importance for the ever-increasing Pakistani diaspora in North America, was valued at Rs196.2941 in today’s valuation.

Growing opportunities for Pakistani students, skilled workers and entrepreneurs in Canada has pushed the exchange rate of CAD into prominence for household finances and remittances.

Australian Dollar (AUD) traded at Rs192.8635, just below its Canadian counterpart. Australia has become a favoured destination for Pakistani academics and skilled tradespersons, with large communities now calling Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane home.