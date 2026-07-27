Currency Rates Today in Pakistan- USD, SAR, AED and GBP

KARACHI- The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released its mark-to-market currency rates for 27 July 2026, and Pakistani Rupee (PKR) gave up ground against US Dollar (USD) after a rare gain four days earlier. The US dollar settled at 277.8618 in the ready market, up from 277.9021 on 23 July — a loss of roughly four paisas for the rupee.

The Saudi Riyal firmed to 74.0215 from 74.0361, while the UAE Dirham strengthened to 75.6498 from 75.6690. The Canadian Dollar eased to 197.1560 from 197.4578, giving back about 30 paisas. The British Pound dropped further to 370.5149 from 371.5134 — a fall of nearly a rupee that extends the rupee’s recent strength on that cross. The Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal both moved in the rupee’s favour, with the Dinar at 736.9363 and the Omani Riyal at 721.6909.

Despite a slight flattening, the forward curve continues to discount a steady depreciation for the rupee. The one-month dollar forward at 279.4160 indicates an expected weakening of around 56 paisas over the next month, down from 64 paisas on July 23.

The three-month forward at 282.0423 and the six-month at 286.0143 show a similar upward trend, while the one-year forward at 292.2387 suggests a 5.2% annual depreciation from the spot rate. This trend has remained consistent for the past month, indicating a market consensus of a gradual, mid-single-digit rupee erosion without significant fluctuations.

For remittances sent to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir from the Gulf countries (Riyal and Dirham), the changes are almost imperceptible. Workers sending 1,000 Riyals home will receive approximately 74,022 rupees, an increase of 15 rupees since July 23rd. The same 1,000 Dirhams will convert to about 75,650 rupees, an increase of 19 rupees.

These movements are insignificant in the context of money changer receipts and will not impact household budgets.

While the stability is welcome, it does not provide relief to families struggling to cope with the sharp price increases during the 2022-2023 inflation surge. Pakistani households dependent on Gulf remittances are now in a holding pattern.

The most significant trend highlighted by this release is the continued decline of the British Pound. Trading at 370.51, it has fallen over a rupee since July 23rd and nearly 350 paisas since reaching its peak of 373.97 on July 17th.

The falling Canadian Dollar to 197.16 offers some respite for importers. A 30 paisa drop from July 23rd, it has now retreated by over 90 paisas from its July 17th peak of 198.06. Pakistani buyers of Canadian agricultural products will benefit from this. However, the one-year CAD forward at 210.8526 indicates that the market anticipates a faster depreciation of the rupee against the Canadian Dollar than against the US Dollar, suggesting strong demand for Canadian goods and/or superior economic performance by Canada.

The Turkish Lira, trading at 5.8670 in the ready market, provides a point of comparison between two similar developing economies. Both Turkey and Pakistan face vulnerabilities such as high inflation and current account deficits but differ significantly in their money supply and monetary policies, resulting in the lira trading at a fraction of the dollar’s rupee value.

The Indian Rupee, at 2.8964 in the ready market, is also worth monitoring. While there is no direct trade between Pakistan and India, the rupee-rupee cross is a good indicator of relative economic performance. With the Indian Rupee trading at approximately 2.90 Pakistani rupees, the gap has widened slightly since July 23rd, indicating a minor depreciation for the Pakistani rupee that can be attributed to day-to-day market noise. The one-year INR forward at 2.9624 suggests ongoing depreciation due to Pakistan’s higher inflation and fiscal deficits compared to India.

The Chinese Yuan, at 41.0567 in the ready market, plays a crucial role as China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner. The Yuan’s stability against the dollar, and thus against the rupee, has helped keep import costs in check. However, the one-year CNY forward at 44.3892 suggests a faster depreciation for the rupee against the Yuan than against the dollar, which could increase import costs for Pakistani businesses relying on Chinese supplies, and subsequently, shop floor prices.

Short-term dollar forwards are the best indicators of immediate market stress and have tightened further. The one-week forward at 278.2542 is just 39 paisas above spot, and the two-week forward at 278.6149 is 75 paisas above. These premiums have decreased steadily over the past two weeks, signaling reduced near-term volatility and an easing of hedging demand from importers who have seen the spot rate remain stable.

The Gulf currencies closely follow the dollar’s movements, with the Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham one-year forwards at 77.6642 and 79.6126 respectively tracking the dollar’s forward curve. The Bahraini Dinar (736.94) and Omani Riyal (721.69) also follow a similar peg-driven pattern. This means there are no independent shocks from the Gulf side, either positive or negative, and the rupee’s value against these currencies is entirely dependent on its value against the dollar.

The most striking observation over July is the tight band in which the spot rate has traded, between 277.86 and 278.11. This is not natural volatility but is managed by the SBP. However, the forward market paints a clearer picture: the rupee is expected to weaken, but not significantly.

For the average Pakistani, this translates to stable petrol and cooking oil prices and predictable remittance amounts. While not indicative of prosperity, it marks a significant improvement from the volatile period of 2022-2023.