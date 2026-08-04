Currency Rates Today in Pakistan: USD, SAR, AED and GBP

The Pakistani rupee (PKR), kicking off the month of August 2026, continued its steady trend against major foreign currencies on Tuesday as the State Bank of Pakistan released its official currency rates report for August 4, 2026.

In the ready market segment, the US dollar settled at an exchange rate of Rs 277.7649, signaling a slight strengthening of the rupee against the greenback as forex players positioned their positions in response to consistent reserve augmentation and adherence to prudent monetary policies.

A fundamental currency to the welfare of Pakistan’s vast expatriate labor force spread throughout the Gulf region, the Saudi Riyal closed at Rs 73.9523 today, a quotation of critical importance for Pakistan’s external sector dynamics as remittances from the Kingdom provide a significant bedrock of foreign currency inflows for household sustenance and support Pakistan’s balance of payments frameworks.

The UAE Dirham closed at Rs 75.6234; its rate has historically been pegged to the greenback and continues to serve as a vital exchange rate in Pakistan’s bilateral trade dealings with the Emirates and remittance channeling for many of Pakistan’s professionals engaged in the commercial activities of the wealthy emirate. The dirham’s steady rate has been a positive element for bilateral trade settlements and person-to-person remittances supporting Pakistan’s external position.

The British Pound Sterling closed at Rs 373.1911; it has displayed resilience throughout its recent exchanges and ranks as one of the strongest major currencies relative to Pakistan’s national unit of account, which is of key significance for the larger Pakistani expatriate community resident in Britain, its remittance flow is an important support for many families back home.

Beyond the closely monitored Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham, several other Gulf Cooperation Council currencies showed stable readings in today’s trading session, adding to the overarching theme of stability that has pervaded the summer of 2026. The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to be one of the world’s strongest currencies at Rs 904.1827, a testament to Kuwait’s potent sovereign wealth fund and oil and gas-dependent economy.

The Bahraini Dinar was evaluated at Rs 736.6793, indicating strong backing for the Bahraini banking and financial services sector, which also operates under a coordinated monetary policy arrangement with neighboring Gulf countries. The Qatari Riyal closed at Rs 76.1991, a figure supported by Qatar’s significant natural gas resources and concerted efforts toward a diverse, post-hydrocarbon economy. The collective valuation of all these Gulf currencies serves to establish stable currency linkages with the Pakistani rupee and provide continuous remittance inflows for Pakistan’s external sector.

The Canadian Dollar has increasingly gained relevance with the growing diaspora community settled in North America, and it closed at an exchange rate of Rs 197.7608. Students, skilled professionals, and individuals pursuing entrepreneurial ventures in Canada are major drivers behind the growing importance of this exchange rate from a family finance and remittances perspective.

The Australian Dollar closed at Rs 195.0188, just below the Canadian Dollar. Australia has increasingly become a favored destination for Pakistani scholars and skilled professionals in many of its large metropolitan cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane which have sizable and expanding communities from Pakistan.

Complete Exchange Rate Table: August 4, 2026 Ready Market Rates

Currency Code PKR Rate (Ready) US Dollar USD Rs 277.7649 Saudi Riyal SAR Rs 73.9523 UAE Dirham AED Rs 75.6234 British Pound GBP Rs 373.1911 Canadian Dollar CAD Rs 197.7608 Australian Dollar AUD Rs 195.0188 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD Rs 904.1827 Bahraini Dinar BHD Rs 736.6793 Qatari Riyal QAR Rs 76.1991 Euro EUR Rs 319.6935 Japanese Yen JPY Rs 1.7602