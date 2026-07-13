KARACHI – July 13, 2026- The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) made a composed start to the second week of July 2026 against major global currencies like Dollar and UK Pound on Monday, as the State Bank of Pakistan released its official mark-to-market revaluation exchange rates for July 13, 2026.

In the ready market, the US Dollar (USD) settled at Rs 278.0232, depicting little movement as foreign exchange market participants readjusted their positions following mid-month re-assessments amidst persistent reserve accrual and calibrated monetary policy execution.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), an indispensable reference instrument for Pakistan’s extensive expatriate labour workforce, predominantly engaged across the Arabian Peninsula, was pegged at Rs 74.0507 in today’s valuation cycle.

This quotation is profoundly meaningful for Pakistan’s external sector positioning as remittance transmissions emanating from the Kingdom are an indispensable foundation of foreign currency inflows that support household well-being and strengthen the nation’s balance of payment architecture.

The UAE Dirham (AED) was assessed at Rs 75.7020, maintaining its stable trajectory with the US dollar, and serves as an essential yardstick for Pakistani firms and individuals pursuing commercial ventures in the Emirates. The stability of the dirham exchange rate has instilled an element of predictability for cross-border trade settlements and personal remittance channels that have proved crucial in shoring up Pakistan’s external account stability.

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) was quoted at Rs 372.4260, exhibiting measured composure even as the United Kingdom navigates an evolving economic landscape. The Sterling continues to hold status as one of the most strongly denominated currencies against the Pakistani rupee, and its cross-currency alignment remains of paramount consequence for the sizeable Pakistani diaspora residing in Britain, whose financial remittances prop up numerous households and stimulate economic activity throughout Pakistan.

GCC currencies remain broadly steady against the Pakistani rupee Beyond the highly monitored SAR and AED, other currencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also showed stable valuations in the market session.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) retained its position as the highest valued currency in this segment of the global currency markets at Rs903.4060, attesting to the country’s significant sovereign wealth reserves and hydrocarbon-based economic robustness, of particular relevance to Pakistani professionals working in Kuwait. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) followed at Rs737.3643, reflecting the stability of Bahrain’s financial services-centric economy and its aligned monetary policy framework with other regional Gulf states. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was valued at Rs76.2595, supported by Qatar’s substantial natural gas reserves and proactive initiatives to diversify its economic base away from hydrocarbons, of importance to Pakistanis seeking to engage in the nation’s vibrant commercial sphere.

In this cohort, the Omani Riyal (OMR) – although not directly included in the detailed analysis above – also remained at Rs722.1006, completing the set of GCC currencies that form a significant part of Pakistan’s foreign exchange regime and whose consistent stability is an enabler for business and family remittances. Commonwealth nation currencies retain familiar patterns.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), growing increasingly vital as Pakistan’s diasporic population expands across North America, was valued at Rs196.6148 in today’s exchange rates. The growing popularity of Canada as a destination for Pakistani students, qualified professionals and entrepreneurs has made this cross-currency parity a focal point for personal finance planning and remittance transfers, especially for support flowing into numerous Pakistani families from Canada’s largest cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Australia’s currency, the Australian Dollar (AUD), was priced at Rs192.9342, falling slightly below its Canadian counterpart.