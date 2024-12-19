Current political system won’t bring stability, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that existing political system could not bring stability in country, “In our system leaders want to rule like kings”.

“This country could not be governed without democracy,” Shahid Khaqan said. He said Pakistan has only made progress during democratic rule.

“Money came to Pakistan in Ziaul Haq and Ayoub Khan’s rule but the country didn’t progress,” he said.

“Why the government has been failed to privatize the DISCOs having Rs 800 billion annual losses,” he asked.

“PIA’s privatization is a government hobby, they yet to decide what they want to sell in the airlines,” Abbasi said. “Our bureaucracy has utterly failed,” he said.

He said, since last 15 years, we have started to sell the Senate’s seats.

The country won’t move forward until and unless the government will talk to the opposition, former PM said.

“The economic development has been impossible in presence of political anarchy and instability,” he added.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, former prime minister said that the election theft has been the only cause of Pakistan’s debacle.

“I have held the prime minister’s office, I knew about the election theft before the polls held,” Abbasi said.

“I have informed my party one year ago that I could not walk on their path”, he said. “We back, ‘respect to the vote’ but not ‘respect to the power’,” former PML-N leader said.

“I knew it that the election will be stolen thus didn’t contest the poll”, Shahid Khaqan said.

“I am saying without any exaggeration that 50 percent senators win seats by paying money,” he claimed.

“The country is needed supremacy of the constitution, the rule of law and reforms,” he stressed.