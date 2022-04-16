Sunday, April 17, 2022
Customs anti-smuggling squad attacked in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A group of armed men has attacked the Customs anti-smuggling squad in Rawalpindi’s Sadar area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A group of armed men has attacked the Customs squad for seizing a non-Custom vehicle. The armed men tortured the Customs staffers and fled from the scene after snatching the vehicle.

The Customs officials reached Cantt police station to register a case. The officials stated in the complaint that the armed men tortured them with Chaudhry Mushtaq. Police launched an investigation after the registration of the complaint.

