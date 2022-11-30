Customs ceases nine vessels of illegal GM soyabean cargo: minister

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Assembly’s standing committee of food security ended in a fiasco after exchange of harsh words between the Minister of National Food Security and representative of soyabean importers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the import of genetically modified soyabean is not allowed in Pakistan. “Nine vessels with GMO soyabean cargo have been ceased over illegal cargo,” minister said.

“Customs Intelligence has ceased ships. We could not be part of any illegal practice,” Cheema stressed. “GMO soyabean causes cancer thus its import has not been allowed,” he further said.

“Only import of non-GMO soyabean has been allowed. US ambassador had also called on me for clearance of soyabean vessels,” food minister said. “Give one-time clearance to soyabean vessels,” he asked. “How can Pakistan allow a thing, which has been banned in the USA,” minister said.

“Chairman of the committee has also become advocate of soyabean importers,” he said. Chairman standing committee Rao Ajmal and Tariq Bashir exchanged harsh words over the comment. “I am going to adjourn the committee session if Mr. Cheeman didn’t take back his words,” Rao Ajmal warned.

“I am not advocate of anyone. Poultry industry has been on the verge of destruction. My 10 poultry-farms out of 12, have been closed,” Ajmal said.

Federal Minister demanded removing the representative of soyabean importers from the committee’s session. “You yourself leave the session,” importers representative responded to the minister.

The standing committee session adjourned after bad mouthing between importers representative and the federal minister.

