Customs clears first mango consignment for export to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango (White Chaunsa) consignment for export to Russia, quoting a statement of the FBR, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This is one of the first endeavors to introduce Pakistani fresh fruits and locally made goods to Russia according to the statement. It will help the Pakistani traders to gain markets not only in Russia but also in Europe by the land route.

The consignment has left Pakistan at Taftan-Mirjawa (Iran) border and is destined for Moscow in Russia via Tehran-Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astrakhan (Russia) route, according to the Federal Borad of Revenue.

The road distance from Taftan to Moscow via Astara is 4600 KM and it will be covered in about 7 days, according to the statement.

The instant TIR transportation will open this route for Pakistan’s Kinnow exports as it will take about 10 days to reach Moscow via Tehran-Astara-Astra Khan route, while sea voyage on Karachi-St Petersburg route takes about 35 days, the FBR said. This shortening of time and distance will help increasing Kinnow, Mangoes and other Pakistani exports to Russia and the European Union EU, stated the Federal Borad of Revenue (FBR).