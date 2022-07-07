Customs Enforcement recovers smuggled items worth Rs 46 million

Pakistan Customs Enforcement on Thursday confiscated smuggled items worth Rs 46 million in multiple operations, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Customs Enforcement conducted an operation in multiple locations on Thursday and confiscated items worth Rs46 million including clothes, Tires and bottle nuts.

Customs officials told that five trucks full of smuggled international clothes were confiscated after an operation on a bus terminal. The smuggled clothes are worth Rs30 million, the officials said.

They added that the second operation was conducted at the Mochko check post. The items confiscated from the second operation were worth Rs16 million.

The total worth of recovered items was Rs46 million, they added.

In another operation on July 5, the Customs officials seized a container with a consignment of urea fertilizer at the Torkham border.

Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayeb has said that the department’s officials during a search of an export container at the border crossing, recovered a consignment of 40 tonnes of urea fertilizer, being smuggled to Afghanistan.

“Fake documents of rice cargo were prepared for the container, carrying urea,” the official said.

“The export of urea from the country has been strictly prohibited,” he further said.

“The Customs officials have filed a case, taken the container in custody and arrested an accused,” he said.

“The consignment of the urea has a market value of 4.68 million rupees,” he added.

