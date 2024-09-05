Customs foil currency smuggling attempt at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials at Jinnah International Airport intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers attempting to smuggle more than AED 100,000 out of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The passengers, identified as Muntazir Mehdi and Mohammad Kashif, were preparing to board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight to Dubai when customs authorities recovered the money during routine checks.

According to the customs officials, the passengers claimed the cash was intended for the purchase of videography equipment. However, customs seized the funds and initiated legal proceedings against the duo for violating currency regulations.

This operation underscores the heightened vigilance at Karachi Airport to prevent illegal money transfers and smuggling activities.

Earlier in the day, the customs officials thwarted a money laundering attempt at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and arrested a passenger.

As per the customs spokesperson, on the basis of suspicion the staff stopped a passenger bound to board an international flight from Karachi airport to Doha.

During the deep inspection of the luggage, the customs officials recovered a total of $20,000 US in cash.

After confiscated the currency, the officials registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Doha-bound passenger.

Meanwhile, the passenger is currently under investigation to identify the real culprits behind the money laundering attempt.