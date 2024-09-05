Karachi customs foil money laundering attempt at airport

KARACHI: The customs officials on Thursday thwarted a money laundering attempt at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and arrested a passenger, ARY News reported.

As per the customs spokesperson, on the basis of suspicion the staff stopped a passenger bound to board an international flight from Karachi airport to Doha.

During the deep inspection of the luggage, the customs officials recovered a total of $20,000 US in cash.

After confiscated the currency, the officials registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Doha-bound passenger.

Meanwhile, the passenger is currently under investigation to identify the real culprits behind the money laundering attempt.

Earlier this week, Customs authorities successfully foiled a currency smuggling attempt at Karachi Airport and recovered the foreign currency worth millions.

As per the details, the passenger identified as Moster Uddin, was about to board an international flight FZ-336 when he was stopped at the common counter.

Upon inspection, customs officials discovered the concealed currency hidden at the bottom of the passenger’s bag, specifically in a secret compartment containing 30 bundles of 500 Indian Rupee notes.

The customs officials further inspected the items of the passenger and recovered a total of Rs 1.4 million Indian Rupees and 16,000 Bangladeshi Taka from the possession of the passenger.

Customs sources have also indicated that the Indian currency is suspected to be counterfeit.