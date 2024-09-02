Customs foils currency smuggling attempt at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs authorities successfully foiled a currency smuggling attempt at Karachi Airport and recovered the foreign currency worth millions, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, the passenger identified as Moster Uddin, was about to board an international flight FZ-336 when he was stopped at the common counter.

Upon inspection, customs officials discovered the concealed currency hidden at the bottom of the passenger’s bag, specifically in a secret compartment containing 30 bundles of 500 Indian Rupee notes.

The customs officials further inspected the items of the passenger and recovered a total of Rs 1.4 million Indian Rupees and 16,000 Bangladeshi Taka from the possession of the passenger.

Customs sources have also indicated that the Indian currency is suspected to be counterfeit.

An FIR has been lodged against the passenger, and an investigation is currently underway.