Customs foil major smuggling attempts in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Customs, during various operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, thwarted smuggling attempts and arrested two suspects, including a woman, and confiscated valuable items worth millions of rupees.

Customs officials say they have seized diamonds, platinum bars, and high-value mobile phones worth over Rs.14 million in two separate operations involving passengers arriving from Dubai.

According to Pakistan customs authorities, in the first case, officials stopped a passenger who had arrived from Dubai after identifying him as suspicious.

A search of his luggage led to the recovery of 10 platinum bars, several high-value mobile phones, and other electronic items. The passenger was taken into custody, and the goods were seized.

In a separate operation, customs officers arrested a woman who arrived in Karachi on a private airline flight from Dubai. During a routine inspection, officials recovered 229 carats of diamonds that they said had been carefully concealed.

Customs officials said passengers arriving from Dubai were under heightened surveillance, which helped prevent what they described as major smuggling attempts involving diamonds and platinum.

Cases have been registered against both suspects. Authorities said further investigations are ongoing to determine whether other people were involved in the alleged smuggling network.