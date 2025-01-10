Customs foils bid to smuggle drugs at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs arrested two passengers attempting to smuggle 500 grams of ice and 80 grams of heroin at Jinnah International airport, ARY News reported.

According to details from Customs authorities, the suspects were stopped on suspicion. During the search of their suitcase, customs officials found heroin.

Accused individuals were attempting to board an international flight to Jeddah.

Earlier in May 2024, Pakistan Customs foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth Rs170 million at Karachi airport.

According to a Pakistan Customs spokesperson, a family travelling to South Africa via Dubai was caught smuggling gold during the scanning of his luggage.

The gold weighing nine kg, worth Rs170 million was concealed in the luggage of the six-member family, including five females.

The passengers were taken into custody after recovery of the gold.

Later in April, a man was arrested at Multan airport for attempting to smuggle around 16kg gold out of the country.

As per details, Federal Investigation Agency Immigration recovered 16kg precious yellow metal from a passenger named Muhammad Tanveer, who was travelling to Dubai.

The authorities said the luggage of Muhammad Tanveer was checked due to repetitive travels and during checking the yellow metal was recovered.